Indore: 2 held for robbing woman of valuables, mobile phone

Indore: Two persons were arrested by police on Thursday in connection with robbing a woman in Tukoganj area a few days ago. The valuables and mobile phone were recovered from the accused and they are now being questioned for other such crimes.

ASP Jaiveer Singh Bhadoriya said that a woman named Bhawna Sharma was robbed of her bag at Janjeerwala Square on October 10 by two bike-borne miscreants when she was returning home. A case was registered under section 392 of the IPC against unidentified persons.

A team was constituted to search the accused. During the investigation, the police team searched more than 80 CCTVs installed around the spot, Regal Square, Tukoganj area, Sarafa, MIG and Vijay Nagar area to nail the accused. On Wednesday, acting on a tip-off, the police team arrested accused named Praveen alias Golu Karma of Badi Bhamori area of the city.

During sustained questioning, the accused confessed before the police that he along with his accomplice named Sajan Surya, a resident of Pardeshipura had robbed the woman. The police later arrested Sajan and recovered a bag containing four gold bangles and a mobile phone. The bike used in the crime was also seized from the accused.