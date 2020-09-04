Indore: 2 absconding contract killers arrested

Indore: A team of crime branch on Friday arrested two contract killers who had killed a girl by hitting her with a four-wheeler in Ujjain a few months ago. They were hiding in the city to avoid arrest.

ASP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said they received a tip-off that the two persons involved in hitting a girl with their four-wheeler in Mahakaal police station area were in the city. The crime branch team came to know that they would be coming to meet family members at a house in Gandhi Nagar. The crime branch team kept tabs on the house and arrested Pankaj alias Pawan alias Bhola Sharma and Sanjay alias Sanju Bangar. Recently, the Ujjain SP had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for their arrest.

The accused allegedly informed police that a person named Sukhvinder Sardar, a resident of Ujjain had given a contract of Rs 1 lakh to them to kill a girl in Ujjain. The accused along with other accomplices reached Ujjain in a loading vehicle and a bike.

As per the plan, Sukhvinder called the girl on the pretext of meeting her. She reached the place when the accused hit her with their loading vehicle due to which the girl got critically injured. She was rushed to a hospital but she could not be saved. The accused allegedly tried to turn the case into an accident, but a case of murder was registered. While other accused involved in the case were arrested Pankaj and Sanjay managed to give the police a slip.

ASP Dandotiya said that Pankaj used to drive his own mini truck but it was seized by the bank after which he started working as a labourer. Both Pankaj and Sanjay have criminal records. They were handed over to Ujjain police for further action.