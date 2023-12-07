Indore: 1L West Discom Consumers Consume Zero Units; Officials Shocked

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around one lakh consumers in Western Madhya Pradesh are consuming zero units of electricity. Shocked? So is Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar has directed electricity officials to do physical verification of the premises of these consumers.

At a meeting of electrical officials from Malwa-Nimar region, Tomar expressed shock on learning that the consumption of around one lakh consumers is zero units.

Besides, around 1.25 lakh consumers of non-domestic category haven’t paid their power bills of Rs 150 crore to West Discom.

As reminders have fallen on deaf ears, the West Discom has decided to launch a campaign to recover the outstanding amount in all 15 districts in Malwa-Nimar region.

In Indore district, there are around 25,000 non-domestic category defaulters.

Tomar, firstly, hailed the work of electricity engineers for ensuring uninterrupted power supply at poll booths and counting venues.

“Now, we have to concentrate on the core functions of the company and achieve results.”

Tomar said that the work of new transformer, capacitor bank and grid under RDSS should be done on time. “For this, the divisional engineer concerned should review the work daily and superintending engineer every three days. He directed them to reach the site once a week and also physically verify the progress. “This will result in quality, rule compliance, transparency and work progress as per procedure,” he said.

Tomar said that it should be 100% ensured that all the materials in RDSS should be used only after testing.

At the meeting, instructions were given to reduce the failure rate and tripping of transformers and to resolve the applications for new connections given without lines and resources within three days in any case.

The improvement in work on transformers at the Local Repairing Unit (LRU) was appreciated in the meeting. Instructions were also given for proper storage of oil and scrap in LRUs working for non-urban areas of the company area.

During the meeting, chief general manager Rinkesh Kumar Vaish, directors Puneet Dubey, and Sachin Talewar, executive director Gajra Mehta, chief engineers Ravi Mishra, SL Karwadia, RK Arya, BL Chauhan, city superintending engineer Manoj Sharma, superintending engineer (Indore rural) DN Sharma and others were also present.