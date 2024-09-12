Indore: ₹1L To Be Provided To Tableau Making Mills; Anant Chaturdashi Procession On September 17

Collector Asheesh Singh along with other officers inspect Anant Chaturdashi tableaux passing route on Wednesday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Anant Chaturdashi procession will be taken out in the city on September 17. Extensive preparations are underway for this procession. In this regard, Collector Asheesh Singh held a meeting of tableaux and akhara operators to be taken out during the procession on Wednesday.

He directed that the procession should begin on time. Law and order should be fully adhered to. It was told in the meeting that DJ will be completely banned in the procession. The Sound Amplifier Control Act will be strictly followed. Strict action will be taken against those who come to the procession after consuming liquor. In the procession, checking will be done through breath analyser. Only permitted bands will be allowed to participate in the procession.

In the meeting, all tableau operators and Akhada operators were informed about the arrangements. They were requested to ensure that they follow rules and regulations and time discipline. Instructions were given to issue show cause notice to the Executive Engineer of Public Works Department, Manoj Saxena for being absent in the meeting. Instructions were also given for departmental inquiry against him. Instructions to Akhada operators In the meeting, instructions were given that untrained persons should not be included in the Akhada.

The Akhada which accompany the tableau should not have more than one bullock cart and one handcart. If unlimited number of horse carts and handcarts come out, they will be stopped. Elephants, camels etc. will not be allowed to participate. Instructions have been given that the Akhadas must reach the mill whose tableau they are associated with by 6 pm so that the tableau can be taken out on time. Akhadas leaving late will not be allowed.

Instructions regarding tableaux The procession will begin from the mill area and will reach the mill via Mazdoor Maidan, Bhandari Mill, Shram Shivir, Devi Ahilya Marg, MG Road, Krishnapura, Nandlalpura, Jawahar Marg, Narsingh Bazaar Chauraha, Sheetlamata Bazaar, Gorakund, Khajuri Bazaar and Rajwada. Instructions were given that efforts should be made to take out the tableaux on time.

The order of taking out the tableaux will remain traditional as before. No new tableaux will be included. If the scheduled tableau does not come out on time, the next tableau will be moved forward in its place. All must follow the time.