Indore: 199 candidates against 265 vacancies selected for PhD in management

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): As many as 199 candidates were selected for doing PhD in management subjects through research advisory committee (RAC) interviews, the results of which were declared by the International Institute of Professional Studies, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, on Thursday.

The names of candidates selected were uploaded on the website along with the names of the allotted supervisors.

The university will start classes for mandatory coursework on December 1. Candidates whose names are on the list have to submit documents and fees by November 20.

Till last year, the Institute of Management Studies used to conduct classes for coursework. This year, the responsibility has been entrusted to IIPS.

The Doctoral Entrance Test (DET) was conducted in April, in which the maximum number of PhD seats in management followed by commerce was vacant. Around 265 seats were vacant in management subjects.

The results of DET were declared in May, and around 260 candidates who had cleared the entrance exams were invited for RAC interviews in July.

After a one-and-a-half-month process, the university declared a list of 199 candidates selected for coursework.

IIPS director Prof BK Tripathi said that centres have also been allotted to the candidates where their coursework classes will be conducted.

“The duration of coursework will be six months. Candidates who clear the coursework successfully will be called for a research degree committee interview where a decision on their research subject will be taken,” he added.