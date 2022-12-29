Indore: 17-yr-old booked for raping 15-yr-old girl

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy raped a 15-year-old girl in the Gandhi Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. When the girl was alone at home, the minor boy reached there and raped her after threatening her with dire consequences. When the girl got pregnant, she reported the matter to the police.

According to police, the girl and her family members reached the police station and complained that a few months ago, the boy who lives in same area entered her house after finding her alone. He closed the main door of the house, and raped her. When the girl objected, he threatened her with dire consequences.

After that, the boy raped her on several other occasions. Terrified by him, the girl didn’t reveal the matter to anyone for many days. But when she started getting abdomen pain, she told it to her family members. She was taken to the hospital where the doctor informed that the girl was five months pregnant.

The girl then revealed the matter to the family members. A case under various sections, including POCSO Act, was registered against the boy, who is yet to be arrested. It is said that the boy and the girl are neighbours and he often visited her place.