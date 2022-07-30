Indore: 15% face infertility problem, IVF serves as ray of hope, says Dr Bakshi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): World Health Organisation (WHO) has put forward their study on the infertility problem around the world which stated that a total of 48 million couples worldwide are suffering from the problem of infertility. In a programme by medical experts in the city to observe the ‘World IVF Day’ on July 29, Dr Asha Bakshi, obstetrician and infertility specialist said, “In India about 15 per cent of the couples do not get an opportunity to become parents because of infertility and problems related to them. Nowadays these problems are becoming more widespread.”

She added, “Infertility affects the reproductive organs of men and women, and is usually detected when a woman is unable to become pregnant. The biggest cause of this disease in men is when they suffer from obesity, consume excessive alcohol, cigarettes or drugs, have diseases like blood pressure and\or sugar. Infertility in men is also caused due to hormonal problems, while in women this problem occurs due to irregular menstrual cycle and excessive bleeding, weight gain, high blood pressure, hormonal imbalance. Cancer and its treatments such as chemotherapy can adversely affect a woman's ability to become pregnant.”

Bakshi said that advancement in the field of Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART) has brought a new ray of hope in the life of childless couples and they are now able to become parents. Clinical and hi-tech techniques including genetic testing of embryos, advanced ovulation induction protocols and specialised embryo management and freezing techniques are proving to be very successful in the field of ART.