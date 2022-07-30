Indore: West Discom MD, staff perform yoga

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The managing director of West Discom along with other staff performed yoga on Friday at the Discom’s ongoing yoga camp in Pologround.

Under the aegis of the Discom’s welfare cell, efforts are being made to reduce stress of the officers and staff through yoga, spirituality and other bonding activities. The programmes started on July 28.

A one-hour special programme was organised by Sahaja Yoga Parivar where the yoga trainers taught basic yoga to those present and also answered queries on how to reduce stress and remain positive in life.