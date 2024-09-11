 Indore: 15 Elected Unopposed For AIMP Executive Committee
Withdrawal of nomination by 12 candidates on the last day avoids the need of conducting election. Official announcement in this regard will be made in AGM on September 21.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 07:31 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the biennial election of Executive Committee of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) for the Year 2024-26, 15 candidates were elected unopposed on Tuesday. Withdrawal of nomination papers by 12 candidates from a total of 27 on the last day, avoided the need of organising election on September 21.

Chief Election Officer of AIMP, Prabhu Saxeria and Additional Election Officer Nitin Tendulkar informed that for the election of new executive members of the association to be held for the year 2024-26, 12 candidates withdrew names on Tuesday, the last day of withdrawal of nominations.

Thereafter, only 15 candidates were left for the post of 15-member executive committee, clearing the way of unopposed election of all of them. It may be pointed out that by the last date of submission of nomination papers (August 20), nomination papers of 27 candidates had been received, which were found valid after detailed scrutiny.

But on Tuesday, on the last day of withdrawal of nomination papers, 12 candidates out of 27 candidates withdrew their papers. Now in the 65th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of AIMP, scheduled on September 21, the Election Committee will make official announcement in this regard.

The 12 candidates who withdrew their names are Dilip Dev, Pramod Jain, CM Jain, Dhruv Tolani, Madhusudan Bhalika, Dinesh Sharma, Jatin Shadija, Dharmendra Dosi (Ruchil), Manish Chaudhary, Dr Anil Kharia, Girish Punjabi and Vandana Shrimal.

After withdrawal of nominations, remaining 15 candidates are- Amit Dhakad, Anil Paliwal, Ajay Singh Dasundi, Harish Bhatia, Harish Nagar, Pramod Dafaria, Prakash Jain, Satish Mittal, Sachin Bansal, Tarun Vyas, Yogesh Mehta, Naveen Dhoot, JP Nagpal, Kamlesh Trivedi and Shrestha Goyal - the only female candidate. The convenor board of the Progressive Panel includes Om Dhoot. After withdrawal of nominations, Hemant Mehtani, Vinay Kalani and Dinesh Bhatt took coordinated action and elected the above mentioned members.

