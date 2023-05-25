Indore : 14-year boy killed in road accident

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : A 14-year-old boy was killed while three of his family members were critically injured after their bike rammed into a truck in the Tejaji Nagar area on Wednesday. The incident happened while the injured people were on their way to Lasudiya area.

According to the police, the incident took place near Ralamandal Square on the Bypass Road around 4:40 pm.

Kanhaiya, a resident of Lasudiya area along with his wife Manisha, two relative children named Lucky and Shia were going on a bike when Kanhaiya lost control and rammed into a stationary truck near Ralamandal Square.

BBA student killed after crashing into garbage collection vehicle

A BBA student was killed while his two friends got injured after they rammed into a garbage collection vehicle near Industry House Square late on Wednesday.

Krish Gangwani along with his two friends was on a bike. They were going towards LIG Square when their bike rammed into a garbage collection vehicle there. The trio got critically injured and was taken to the hospital but Krish couldn't be saved. The police are investigating the case to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened.