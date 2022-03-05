Indore: 12 more subjects added to DET, exam extended to April 19

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Monday added 12 more subjects to Doctoral Entrance Test (DET)-2022 and extended the examination date from March 26 to April 19.

The subjects which have been added to DET-2022 include Law, History, Music and Dance, Drawing and Painting, English, Philosophy, Sanskrit, Applied Physics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering and Information Technology.

With this new addition, the number of available seats in PhD courses offered by DAVV has risen to 1215 (tentative) from previous figure of 1165.

“The number may further increase if more seats have fallen vacant with our PhD guides,” PhD cell coordinator Prof Abhay Kumar.

DET-2022 is going to be the biggest PhD exam of DAVV so far in terms of the number of seats.

Previously, the last date for submission of application for DET was March 5 without late fee and March 12 with late fee. Besides, the exam was scheduled for March 26.

Following the addition of new subjects to DET, the last date for submitting an application has been fixed at March 28 without a late fee and April 4 with a late fee. The exam is now going to be held on April 19.

Due to two years gap, the seats got accumulated and DET-2022 has set to become the biggest PhD exam ever in DAVV’s history.

While the rule is for two PhD entrance exams in one academic year, DAVV could conduct merely one DET in past three years.

The last PhD entrance exam was held in December 2019. Before that, the entrance exam was held in July 2018.

The university never stuck to “two exams in one academic year” norm of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

All PhD interviews, viva to be held in offline mode

DAVV has issued a notification stating all interviews and viva related to doctoral degree courses will now be held in offline mode.

In the notification, DAVV registrar Anil Sharma said that all exams of DAVV are being held in offline mode. In continuation with that, now research degree committee meetings, PhD thesis submission viva, pre-PhD viva, research advisory committee meetings will be held in offline mode.

The move comes following in drop in Covid-19 cases. For the last two years, all interviews and viva related to PhD were held in online mode due to Covid-19 crisis.

The DAVV had gone back to offline mode with winter season of exams which were held in January.

In a phased wise manner, now it has moved to hold PhD related activities also in offline mode.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 05:58 AM IST