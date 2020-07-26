Indore: 10 owners, directors of 5 advisory firms booked for irregularities

Indore: Ten owners and directors of various investment and advisory firms were arrested on Sunday following complaints of duping people and not following SEBI guidelines. Police officials had received more than 50 complaints through Citizen Cop app, emails etc. After that IG Vivek Sharma and DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra instructed their subordinates to take action against such firms.

SP (east) Vijay Khatri, ASP Rajesh Raghuwanshi and ASP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya constituted a team of 150 police personnel and raided 9 offices of 6 companies on Saturday. During the investigation, police arrested 8 owners of five advisory firms on Sunday.

During the investigation it was found that 8 complaints were received against Frenklin Resarch Investment Advisory in Apollo Tower after which the owner Tarun Chandani and director Alok Kumar were booked by the police. Alok Kumar was arrested by the police during the raid at their office.

Another company named Wealth Research Financial Service was also raided by the police. The company director Manoj Sharma of Bhind was arrested during the police raid while two directors named Chitaranjan Singh and Vishwanath are absconding. Five complaints were received against the company.