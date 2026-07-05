 Indian Oil Launches Servo Hyper Series Lubricants In Indore
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Indian Oil Launches Servo Hyper Series Lubricants In Indore

The range was launched by senior IndianOil officials, including Chief General Manager Ajay Kumar Srivastava, along with other state and divisional representatives. During the event, officials demonstrated the new lubricants using a modern oil-change machine and interacted with customers, dealers and pump staff.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 05, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
Indian Oil Launches Servo Hyper Series Lubricants In Indore
Indian Oil Launches Servo Hyper Series Lubricants | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IndianOil has launched its new Servo Hyper Series lubricants at a petrol pump near Agrasen Square, marking the first launch of the advanced lubricant range in the city.

The new portfolio includes Servo Hypersport for motorcycles, Servo Hyperdrive for passenger vehicles and Servo Hypertorq for commercial vehicles.

Developed using advanced lubrication technology, the products are designed to enhance engine efficiency and provide improved protection for modern engines.

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The range was launched by senior IndianOil officials, including Chief General Manager Ajay Kumar Srivastava, along with other state and divisional representatives.

During the event, officials demonstrated the new lubricants using a modern oil-change machine and interacted with customers, dealers and pump staff.

Petrol pump proprietor Dheeraj Garg thanked the officials and was present during the launch programme.

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