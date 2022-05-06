Indian inner engineering has no side effects, says Dr Kiran Seth

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “Indian research is all about inner engineering while western countries have done remarkable research on exterior development,” Dr Kiran Seth, ex-professor of IIT Delhi and founder of SPIC MACAY said during a programme organised at Ujjain Engineering College (UEC) on Thursday. “There are side effects of Western research like global warming and degradation of ecology while Indian inner engineering has no side effect,” he added.

Dr Seth in his address outlined the basic purpose of SPIC MACAY (Society for promotion of Indian classic music and culture amongst youth). He said to develop harmony with our surroundings and get stillness within is the essence of spiritual development which can be achieved by yoga, pranayam, classical music and dance. He emphasised that wonderful results can be achieved if students practise Indian music, yoga and pranayam.

The programme was held in the seminar hall of the college and attended by a large number of students and faculty of the college. Dr JK Shrivastava, principal of the college welcomed Dr Seth with garlands and expressed immense pleasure that he could spare some time during his 1,500 km long cycle tour to visit the college and bless all students and faculty with his words of wisdom.

SPIC MACAY’s state coordinator Pankaj Agrawal, Dr Vivek Bansod and many other coordinators from different cities of state were also present. The programme was conducted by Dr Apratul Chandra Shukla who happens to be a student of Dr Seth at IIT Delhi and is now a professor at UEC. Dean, student welfare, Dr AK Dwivedi, extended vote of thanks.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 09:48 AM IST