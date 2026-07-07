Indian Cricketer Venkatesh Iyer Joins Indore Police's Safe Click 2.0, Urges Cyber Vigilance

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cricketer Venkatesh Iyer joined Indore Police's Safe Click 2.0 campaign, urging citizens to stay alert against cyber fraud, which Madhya Pradesh Police has launched to curb the rising menace of cybercrime and strengthen public awareness about digital safety.

The campaign duration 24 June – 8 July 2026 and focuses on creating awareness, promoting vigilance, and encouraging public participation as the first line of defence against cybercrime.

This campaign covers 10 divisions, 55 districts, and over 50,000 villages in Madhya Pradesh.

Major Threats Covered

Digital arrest scams, OTP fraud, deepfakes, fake investment schemes, phishing links, ransomware, fake profiles, and online shopping fraud.

Immediate Reporting

National Cyber ​​Crime Helpline 1930 and the National Cyber ​​Crime Reporting Portal.

Additional Measures

e-Zero FIR for cyber fraud cases up to ₹1 lakh and statewide awareness campaigns through schools, Panchayats, banks, and public institutions.

According to the report, the Indore Police Commissionerate, under the 'Safe Click' cybercrime awareness campaign, held a crucial coordination meeting on July 3, 2026, at the meeting hall near Regal Square.

The meeting was attended by the Crime Branch nodal team and officials from various banks, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shri Rajesh Tripathi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Smt. Meena Chauhan, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Smt. Neelam Kanoj.

Key Points of the Meeting

Emphasis was placed on the timely provision of necessary information by banks during cybercrime investigations.

Discussions were held on enhancing the active role of banks on the NCRP portal and ensuring the quick resolution of complaints.

Bank officials were apprised of the functioning of the MRM (Money Restoration Module) and GRM (Grievance Redressal Mechanism) portals, and emphasis was placed on their effective utilisation.

Indore Police's Appeal to the Public

If a complaint is received promptly, the police and banks can promptly freeze or block the criminals' accounts and mobile numbers, thereby taking effective action to secure the return of your funds.