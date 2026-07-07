28-Year-Old Man Consumes Poison After Wife Files Dowry Harassment Case In Indore, Dies | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old construction businessman died after allegedly consuming poison due to stress stemming from a dowry harassment case filed by his wife eight months after marriage in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Moday.

The incident occurred in Ambikapuri Colony, under Lasudia police in Indore.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rajiv Rathore son of Radheshyam Rathore, a resident of Ambikapuri Colony, who consumed a poisonous substance on the night of July 6.

He was admitted to Rajshree Hospital in critical condition, where he died during treatment on Monday.

Family members stated that Rajiv ran a construction business with his maternal uncle, Manoj. He had married in December 2025.

It is alleged that shortly after the marriage, his wife moved to her parents' home following a family dispute, and the couple thereafter began living separately.

According to the family, she had lodged a complaint of dowry harassment at the Women's Police Station about two months ago.

The complaint named not only Rajiv but also his mother, brother, and married sisters.

Family further alleged that the entire clan was harassed during the proceedings initiated by the Women's Police Station, causing Rajiv to slip into depression.

They have accused his wife, her father Uttam, and her mother Rita of mental harassment.

According to the police, no suicide note was recovered from the scene or the deceased's possession.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. The police state that further action will be taken following an impartial investigation into all aspects and the allegations made by both parties.