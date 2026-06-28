"Safe Click 2.0" Cyber Awareness Drive Covers Indore Rural | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Rural Police, under the leadership of Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Verma, is conducting a large-scale cyber awareness campaign titled Safe Click 2.0 across all police station jurisdictions and sub-divisions of the district.

As part of the initiative, public awareness programmes in the form of Jan Choupals are being organised in gram panchayats under the Sanwer subdivision, including Pigdambar Panchayat and areas under Betma Police Station.

Residents are being educated about cyber fraud, safe digital practices and ways to prevent online scams.

SP Verma has directed all station house officers and sub-divisional officers to ensure the campaign reaches every corner of the district.

Government offices, schools, colleges, anganwadi centres, senior citizens and pensioners are among the groups being specifically targeted as vulnerable to cyber fraud.

Police have urged citizens to avoid clicking on unknown links, refrain from sharing personal or banking details, and report any cyber fraud immediately by calling the cybercrime helpline 1930 or contacting the nearest police station.