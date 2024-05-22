‘Increase Cultivation Of Dragon Fruit, Strawberry, Thai Guava’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore division is a better example in the state in agriculture and related areas. To take this achievement further, it is necessary that more and more farmers should be associated with modern and profitable farming instead of traditional farming. The agricultural produce markets of the division should be made hi-tech and cashless. The area of Thai guava, dragon fruit, strawberry and other beneficial fruits should be increased.

SN Mishra, Agricultural Production Commissioner of the state, said the above while holding a divisional-level review meeting of agriculture and related departments. In this meeting, achievements of the last Rabi season and preparations for the upcoming Kharif season were reviewed.

Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Ashok Varnwal, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh, Collector Asheesh Singh, Director Horticulture Shashibhushan Singh, Additional Commissioner Cooperative Manoj Sariyam, Collectors of the districts of the division, CEOs of District Panchayat and departmental officers were present in the meeting.

Agriculture Production Commissioner Mishra directed that high value crops should be promoted in the division. Irrigation facility should be made available to every farmer. The seeds should be qualitatively improved. Agricultural mechanisation should be promoted. Make crop loans easily available at zero per cent interest rate. Every farmer should also get crop insurance done. Connect farmers with modern technology. Emphasis should be given on modern farming instead of traditional farming. He said that new and advanced technology has come to know the weather information in advance. Farmers should be connected with this technology. New varieties of seeds should be encouraged in the division. Preparations for the upcoming Rabi season should be started from now.

Indore Division first in horticulture production

During review of the horticulture department in the meeting, it was informed that the division is first in the state in horticulture crops production. Agriculture Production Commissioner Mishra said that farmers should be encouraged to use new equipment and new machines in horticulture farming. Many schemes related to grants for agricultural machinery and equipment is in operation.

Draw long-term plan to increase milk production

While holding a review meeting of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Department, Mishra said that a far reaching plan will be made to develop the sector of animal husbandry and fisheries in the division. This plan will be prepared district- wise. Along with fish production, milk production will also be increased in the division. He directed that special attention should be paid to maintenance of livestock in the division. Efforts should be made to make cow shelters financially self-reliant. District-wise action plan should be prepared in this direction. He said that Indore division is first in the state in the field of milk and fish production.