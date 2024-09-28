IMPROVING TRAFFIC|Beat System Launched To Curb Encroachments On Footpaths

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to improve the traffic condition of the city, a new innovative system is being introduced. A beat system has been rolled out, and each zone will be further divided into zones with each beat having an in-charge. They will be responsible for making their respective areas free from jams and encroachments on roads.

To improve the deteriorating traffic system of Indore city, the city administration has prepared a comprehensive and precise action plan. A strategy has been made to implement this plan at a micro level. An important meeting was held between the officials of IMC, District Administration and Traffic Department at the AICTSL office on Friday.

In this meeting, the current situation of the city's traffic was discussed in depth and the necessary steps for improvement were considered. Chairing the meeting, Collector Asheesh Singh said that the city will be divided into more than 80 beats and these beats will be divided into zones, so that the traffic can be controlled in a systematic manner. One in-charge will be appointed by the IMC and Traffic Department for each beat and its zone.

The main task of these in-charges will be to maintain the traffic system in their area and ensure that there is no encroachment or any other type of obstruction. Collector Singh also informed that the beat in-charges will be responsible for preventing encroachment on the roads in their respective areas. Also, the responsibility of strictly enforcing traffic rules will also be on them.

The officials of the Municipal Corporation and Traffic Department have been instructed to conduct regular inspection and corrective action in their areas under this action plan. It was decided in the meeting that strict steps will be taken to remove the encroachment on various roads of the city.

Apart from this, special strategies will be made to improve traffic management in congested areas. The administration believes that the implementation of this scheme will not only improve the traffic system, but will also provide relief from problems like road accidents and traffic jams.