 Impending Danger: Moments Before Morning Prayer, Portion Of Govt School Roof Collapses In MP's Neemuch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreImpending Danger: Moments Before Morning Prayer, Portion Of Govt School Roof Collapses In MP's Neemuch

Impending Danger: Moments Before Morning Prayer, Portion Of Govt School Roof Collapses In MP's Neemuch

As per reports, a section of the roof collapsed just moments before students were to assemble for their morning prayer. Miraculously, no casualties were reported as the affected area was unoccupied at the time

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
A portion of roof of Government School collapsed | FP Photo

Manasa/Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A portion of the roof of the Government High School in Khemla village under Manasa block of Neemuch district collapsed owing to rain on Monday.

District education officer C K Sharma told Free Press that no one was injured as the incident took place before the entry of the children (school prayer).

As per reports, a section of the roof collapsed just moments before students were to assemble for their morning prayer. Miraculously, no casualties were reported as the affected area was unoccupied at the time.

The school, accommodating around 70 students from grades 6 to 10, has been operating under challenging conditions since the closure of middle school building due to structural concerns two years ago.

Read Also
MP: Three Of A Family Die, Two Critical After Their Car Loses Control & Rams Into Truck In Rajgarh
article-image

The middle school, built in 2006-07, closed 2 years ago due to decay and school was being operated in additional room of the school. On Monday, a portion of its roof collapsed, and since then students have been taking classes in temple premises.

Despite repeated warnings to authorities about the deteriorating state of the infrastructure, no substantial action was taken by the administration.

When contacted, Principal Prabhu Lal Bhatt said that the entire school was being run in a single additional room since the closure of the middle school building.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Synthetic Paneer Openly Sold In Local Shops; 6, Including Two Kids, Admitted To Morena...
article-image

In response to incident, local authorities have temporarily relocated the students to the village temple for safety.

Sarpanch representative Amar Rawat said that local MLA, other public representatives and officials have already been informed about the dilapidated condition of the building. Despite this, no action has been taken regarding the same.

Read Also
MP: Man Planning 'Lone-Wolf' Attacks On Security Forces Helped Kin Of Slain SIMI Activists;...
article-image

"It's currently impossible to continue classes in the current building," commented Janshikshak Rajesh Dixit from Baisla Sankul.

District Education Officer Sharma confirmed that an investigation is underway. A detailed report will be submitted. Following this, a decision would be taken regarding the school's operation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Impending Danger: Moments Before Morning Prayer, Portion Of Govt School Roof Collapses In MP's...

Impending Danger: Moments Before Morning Prayer, Portion Of Govt School Roof Collapses In MP's...

MP July 8 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Sounded In Gwalior, Bhopal, Shivpuri & Other Districts...

MP July 8 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Sounded In Gwalior, Bhopal, Shivpuri & Other Districts...

MP: Man Planning 'Lone-Wolf' Attacks On Security Forces Helped Kin Of Slain SIMI Activists;...

MP: Man Planning 'Lone-Wolf' Attacks On Security Forces Helped Kin Of Slain SIMI Activists;...

Indore Commodities Buzz Of July 8: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of July 8: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Horror: 60-Year-Old Govt Employee Crushed To Death By Tour Bus; Family Alleges Conductor Was...

Indore Horror: 60-Year-Old Govt Employee Crushed To Death By Tour Bus; Family Alleges Conductor Was...