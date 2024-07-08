Impending Danger: Moments Before Morning Prayer, Portion Of Govt School Roof Collapses In MP's Neemuch

A portion of roof of Government School collapsed | FP Photo

Manasa/Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A portion of the roof of the Government High School in Khemla village under Manasa block of Neemuch district collapsed owing to rain on Monday.

District education officer C K Sharma told Free Press that no one was injured as the incident took place before the entry of the children (school prayer).

As per reports, a section of the roof collapsed just moments before students were to assemble for their morning prayer. Miraculously, no casualties were reported as the affected area was unoccupied at the time.

The school, accommodating around 70 students from grades 6 to 10, has been operating under challenging conditions since the closure of middle school building due to structural concerns two years ago.

The middle school, built in 2006-07, closed 2 years ago due to decay and school was being operated in additional room of the school. On Monday, a portion of its roof collapsed, and since then students have been taking classes in temple premises.

Despite repeated warnings to authorities about the deteriorating state of the infrastructure, no substantial action was taken by the administration.

When contacted, Principal Prabhu Lal Bhatt said that the entire school was being run in a single additional room since the closure of the middle school building.

In response to incident, local authorities have temporarily relocated the students to the village temple for safety.

Sarpanch representative Amar Rawat said that local MLA, other public representatives and officials have already been informed about the dilapidated condition of the building. Despite this, no action has been taken regarding the same.

"It's currently impossible to continue classes in the current building," commented Janshikshak Rajesh Dixit from Baisla Sankul.

District Education Officer Sharma confirmed that an investigation is underway. A detailed report will be submitted. Following this, a decision would be taken regarding the school's operation.