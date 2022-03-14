IMC takes back possession of Milkyway Talkies land, demolishes illegal constructions

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Days after the Supreme Court ruled in favour, Indore Municipal Corporation took back possession of its premium land which had been allocated decades ago for setting up a talkies alongside MG Road.

The IMC removal gang started demolishing structures setup on 19200 sq feet of land.

The 19000 square feet land near Regal Talkies was given on lease to Romi Ragina and others for setting up a facility for entertainment purposes. For several years, Milkyway talkies remained in operation on land. The lease of this land had expired in 1992-93.

However, it was later renewed by IMC. However, a few years later, the talkies operators closed the facility completely. There were also complaints of misuse of the land following which the state government cancelled its lease.

Raginas moved district court which ruled that the land belonged to IMC so the state government did not have right to cancel its lease. The High Court upheld the verdict by the district court. Eventually, the matter reached Supreme Court which stated that though the land belongs to IMC, the government did not do anything wrong by cancelling its lease.

The SC also stated the procession of land can be taken by IMC as lease was cancelled by the government.

Some days after the SC verdict, the IMC had issued notices to Raginas and others stating that they would take possession of land within seven days.

As the notice period got over, the IMC team reached MG road and took possession of land back.

With it, the removal gang of IMC also started demolishing structures erected on the land.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:16 AM IST