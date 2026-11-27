Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to preserve and promote Indore’s rich akhara tradition, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has honoured 25 akharas and gymnasiums that delivered outstanding performances during the annual Ganesh procession held on Anant Chaturdashi.

General administration in-charge Nandkishore Pahadia presented incentive cheques of Rs 21,000 each to the managers and senior members of the akharas and gymnasiums at a programme organised in the Mayor’s conference hall.

Speaking on the occasion, Pahadia said Indore’s akhara tradition was a symbol of the city’s cultural heritage and pride. He noted that akharas play an important role in carrying this legacy forward by showcasing valour, traditional martial arts, weapon skills and physical fitness during the procession.

He added that the IMC provides financial assistance every year to encourage akharas and gymnasiums and support the continuation of this age-old tradition.

The beneficiaries included Shri Gurudas Vyayamshala, Om Shri Mahavir Vyayamshala, Guru Chimanlal Ustad Vyayamshala, Ahirwar Samaj Chaitanya Vyayamshala, Martandrao Ustad Vyayamshala, Panchmukhi Guru Akhara, Veer Bajrang Vyayamshala, Jai Malhar Vyayamshala and Shri Ramnath Guru Vyayamshala Kushti Kendra.