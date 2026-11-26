‘Shame On Indore Police’: Actor Kapil Khadiwala Accuses Cops Of Harassing Web Series Crew, Demanding Bribes; Police Deny Claims- VIDEO | X

Indore: Actor and model Kapil Khadiwala has accused the police of demanding bribes and mistreating production department members during the shooting of a web series in Indore, an allegation the police denied.

While police recorded his statement on Wednesday, Khadiwala claimed harassment during the legal procedure.

He recently released a video on social media, titled “Shame on Indore Police”, claiming that the entire unit halted shooting and returned to Mumbai due to alleged harassment by the police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Khadiwala, a native of Indore, said that while shooting a web series at a cafe in the Kanadia police station area, some police personnel arrived around 11:30 pm on November 14 and objected to the shooting.

He alleged that the policemen demanded bribes from members of the production department and mistreated them.

Khadiwala further claimed that due to harassment by the police, the shooting of the web series was halted and the entire unit returned to Mumbai.

Read Also Did Shah Rukh Khan Send Legal Notice To Influencer Over Viral Anant Ambani Video From Mumbai Event?

“We took cognisance of Khadiwala's video, issued him a notice, and recorded his statement on Wednesday,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya.

The actor said in his statement that the alleged incident did not happen to him and that he made the video based on a phone conversation with production manager Prakash Tripathi, the police officer said.

According to Dandotiya, the production manager's application sought police permission to shoot the web series in the Kanadia police station area from 5 am to 11 pm from November 14 to 20, and the approval was granted.

“We have also called the production manager to record his statement. Further action will be taken after investigation,” he said.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police further said that the rules already established for activities involving loudspeakers after 11 pm in the city must be followed during shooting as well.

“If the investigation reveals violations by those involved in the web series' shooting, an FIR can be filed under Section 223 of the BNS (disobeying an order issued by a competent authority),” he added.

Meanwhile, Khadiwala stated that he stands by his video.

He alleged that the police harassed him by making him sit for about 3.5 hours at the Kanadia police station in the name of recording his statement.

“I am not satisfied with the statement recorded by the police and want to record it again,” he said, adding that the police permission letter for filming the web series did not specifically mention the shooting timeframe.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)