‘Fokat Mein Kaam Kar Rahe Ho’: Akshay Kumar’s Wife Twinkle Khanna’s Remark Leaves Karan Johar Asking, ‘You Want Money For Everything?’ On Koffee With Karan 9 - VIDEO |

It seems Twinkle Khanna is not entirely pleased with her husband Akshay Kumar making an appearance on Koffee With Karan 9 without charging a fee. A candid conversation between the couple during the show's 'Call A Star' segment has now caught attention online. Twinkle seemingly took a playful dig at Akshay for appearing on Karan Johar's chat show 'fokat mein' (for free). She also spoke about the actor not letting her sleep in the morning, making the phone conversation all the more entertaining.

During the segment, in which Karan asks his guests to call a celebrity and lead them into a conversation, Akshay dialled his wife Twinkle. As they spoke, Twinkle revealed that she had already spoken to Karan about Akshay's appearance on the show. "I spoke to him (Karan) yesterday," she told her husband. She then added, "He told me to come and judge the Rapid Fire but I didn't know you were doing it today."

Poor Akshay Kumar 😭 He called his wife Twinkle Khanna & Got brutally roasted by her on the live TV. She even cooked Karan Johar for asking her to come on Koffee with Karan for free. I'm speechless. Akshay got insulted publicly.🥶 https://t.co/YZQsak8tcx — The Gossip Queen 👸 (@thegosssipqueen) November 25, 2026

However, Twinkle's next remark took the conversation in an unexpected direction. Seemingly unaware that she was on speaker and being recorded for the show, she said, "Fokat mein aap kaam kar rahe ho, I'm shocked." Karan was quick to jump in, asking, "Oh are you? So you want money for everything?" Realising that Karan was listening, Twinkle exclaimed, "Oh, he's there."

Karan then playfully questioned her, "How can you insinuate that I should pay your husband to come on Koffee With Karan?" He further made it clear that the conversation would feature in the episode, telling Twinkle that she was on air and that he would not cut the exchange from the show.

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Reacting to how Twinkle cooked both Akshay and Karan unknowingly, a user tweeted, "Poor Akshay Kumar. He called his wife Twinkle Khanna & Got brutally roasted by her on the live TV. She even cooked Karan Johar for asking her to come on Koffee with Karan for free."

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