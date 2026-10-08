IMC Removes Damaged Balconies Of Old Bank Building Near Rajwada After 2 Falling Debris Incidents |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) removed damaged balconies from an old bank building near Rajwada on Thursday afternoon after two incidents of falling debris raised public safety concerns. The civic body took action after the bank management failed to comply with notices directing it to remove the unsafe structures. A municipal team used a Poclain machine to demolish the weakened balconies, temporarily halting traffic to prevent accidents.

Falling Plaster, Iron Structure Raise Safety Concerns

The action followed two incidents that raised concerns about pedestrian safety in the busy Rajwada area. During Dol Gyaras celebrations last month, plaster fell from one of the building's balconies, prompting municipal authorities to barricade the area to restrict public access.

Two days ago, an iron structure also fell from the old bank building. No one was injured in either incident.

The balconies on the first and second floors had weakened due to rain and ageing, posing a risk to pedestrians and motorists passing through the area.

Old Bank BuildingBank Management Fails To Meet IMC Deadline

According to Building Officers of Zone 12, the balconies had deteriorated over time, making their removal necessary to ensure public safety.

The Indore Municipal Corporation had earlier issued notices to the bank management, directing it to remove the unsafe portions within a stipulated deadline. However, the management failed to complete the work within the specified period, prompting the civic body to undertake the demolition itself.

Raghuvanshi said that although the old bank building was properly maintained, its outer balconies had become structurally unsafe and required removal.