Indore’s Rajwada Declared No-Bus Zone After Fatal Crash Claims Two Lives | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of Sunday’s fatal bus accident at Rajwada that claimed two lives, authorities have declared the area a ‘No-Bus Zone’ from Monday.

Additional DCP (Traffic) Santosh Kumar Koul said the decision was taken on the instructions of senior officials to prevent further accidents. Until further orders, city buses will not be allowed to operate, pass through or park in the Rajwada area.

E-rickshaws, which were already restricted from operating directly in front of Rajwada, will also not be allowed to stand or ply along the main stretch. They can, however, take the alternative route via Cloth Market and Gora Kund.

Traffic police have been deployed at key intersections to enforce the restrictions and regulate traffic movement.

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm on Sunday as the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

The speeding IMC electric city bus (PM Bus Sewa) ploughed into bystanders and an auto-rickshaw near the banyan tree, leaving two persons dead and two others injured.