IMC Grants Regular Pay Scale To 535 Daily-Wage Employees | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has approved regular pay scales for 535 eligible daily-wage (viniyamit) employees, implementing directions issued by the Industrial Tribunal, the Madhya Pradesh High Court, and the Supreme Court.

According to an order issued by the IMC on July 1, the decision follows a prolonged legal process arising from an Industrial Tribunal award in favour of 1,390 employees.

The matter was subsequently challenged before the Madhya Pradesh High Court and later the Supreme Court.

To comply with court directions, the corporation first constituted a seven-member committee on March 16, 2026, to verify the service records of all 1,391 employees.

Based on the committee’s findings, a five-member high-level committee was formed on March 31, 2026, to examine eligibility.

The verification found that 535 employees possessed the minimum educational qualifications prescribed under the Madhya Pradesh Gazette notification dated July 15, 2015.

The committee recommended extending to them the pay scale applicable to permanent Class IV employees, along with benefits including seven days of casual leave and 15 days of earned leave.

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The proposal was placed before the Mayor-in-Council through a communication dated May 29, 2026. The Mayor-in-Council approved it via Resolution No. 16 passed on June 18, 2026.

Following the approval, the IMC has formally sanctioned payment of regular Class IV pay scales to the 535 eligible employees.

The order states that the benefit has been granted in compliance with the decisions of the Industrial Tribunal, the High Court, and the Supreme Court, after scrutiny of service records and educational qualifications.