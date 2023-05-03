 IMC gears up to make Indore a Solar City, to release vision document today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIMC gears up to make Indore a Solar City, to release vision document today

IMC gears up to make Indore a Solar City, to release vision document today

Plans to shift city's nearly 50 percent electricity requirements onto solar power in next three years .

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
File photo | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation conducted a seminar on solar project at Brilliant Convention Center on Wednesday. The civic body will be launching a vision document on 'Making Indore a Solar City' as discussed in the budget 2023-24.

Read Also
Indore: IMC budget focuses on Clean & Green city, with smooth traffic on road; no new tax
article-image

Mayor Pushyamitra Mitra Bhargav said that the civic body in planning to shift city's nearly 50 percent electricity requirements onto solar power in next three years .

"Indore consumes around 600 MW of power daily. Our plan is to ensure that nearly 300 MW can be produced through solar energy."

Read Also
MP: How IMC budget can help Indore retain its cleanest city title?
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IMC gears up to make Indore a Solar City, to release vision document today

IMC gears up to make Indore a Solar City, to release vision document today

MP: GST officials raid stone dealers of Jabalpur on suspicion of tax evasion

MP: GST officials raid stone dealers of Jabalpur on suspicion of tax evasion

Indore: Student caught cheating claims those who paid money spared

Indore: Student caught cheating claims those who paid money spared

Indore: Man arrested for Rs 10 crore fraud

Indore: Man arrested for Rs 10 crore fraud

Indore: Youth ends life a day before younger sister’s marriage 

Indore: Youth ends life a day before younger sister’s marriage 