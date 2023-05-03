IMC gears up to make Indore a Solar City, to release vision document today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation conducted a seminar on solar project at Brilliant Convention Center on Wednesday. The civic body will be launching a vision document on 'Making Indore a Solar City' as discussed in the budget 2023-24.
Mayor Pushyamitra Mitra Bhargav said that the civic body in planning to shift city's nearly 50 percent electricity requirements onto solar power in next three years .
"Indore consumes around 600 MW of power daily. Our plan is to ensure that nearly 300 MW can be produced through solar energy."
