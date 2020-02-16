IMA to launch nationwide campaign against quackery, cross pathy

Indore: Indian Medical Association (IMA) is going to launch an anti-quackery campaign across the nation and will also hold a ‘Satyagraha Walk’ in New Delhi on March 12.

“We are going to launch a nationwide campaign against quackery, crosspathy and violence against doctors. We had launch an anti-quackery campaign two years ago but didn’t get administration’s support as only couple of actions were taken against quacks,” vice president of IMA-Madhya Pradesh Dr Sanjay Londhe said.

He said that quacks are putting people’s life in danger as they don’t have relevant degrees but giving treatment to people for fatal diseases as well.

“There are thousands of quacks working across the city mainly in low income and slum areas. Few years ago, we had given a list of 200 such quacks to the district administration and health department but action was taken against only few,” Dr Londhe said.