IMA to launch nationwide campaign against quackery, cross pathy

Indore: Indian Medical Association (IMA) is going to launch an anti-quackery campaign across the nation and will also hold a ‘Satyagraha Walk’ in New Delhi on March 12.
“We are going to launch a nationwide campaign against quackery, crosspathy and violence against doctors. We had launch an anti-quackery campaign two years ago but didn’t get administration’s support as only couple of actions were taken against quacks,” vice president of IMA-Madhya Pradesh Dr Sanjay Londhe said.
He said that quacks are putting people’s life in danger as they don’t have relevant degrees but giving treatment to people for fatal diseases as well.
“There are thousands of quacks working across the city mainly in low income and slum areas. Few years ago, we had given a list of 200 such quacks to the district administration and health department but action was taken against only few,” Dr Londhe said.
He added that they will launch a campaign and provide the details of quacks with proofs to the administration.
IMA vice-president also appealed to the people to support them in the anti-quackery campaign.
Dr Londhe also said that quacks argue that the government has permitted them to prescribe some of the allopathic medicines but the government has permitted them only when they have three month’s training in pharmacology.
“BAMS, BHMS doctors are permitted to prescribe few of the medicines but only in rural areas and also when there is no modern medical practitioner,” he said while targeting quackery.
We will take action on getting complaints: CMHO
Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said that they are already taking action against quacks on getting complaints and they have lodged an FIR against a quack few days ago.
“We will take action against quacks with the help of administration and police. People can lodge compliant against quacks, we will take immediate action,” Dr Jadia said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)