IIT-Indore's Convocation Ceremony On July 15; Highest 564 Students To Be Feted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT-Indore is all set to organise its 11th convocation on July 15. President of Germany based Leibniz University, Prof. Dr. Volker Epping will serve as the Chief Guest.

Shri Senapathy “Kris” Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Axilor Ventures, Co-founder Infosys, and President, Infosys Science Foundation, will be Guest of Honor of the ceremony and Prof. Deepak B. Phatak, Chairperson, BoG will preside the ceremony. Prof. Suhas S. Joshi, Director IIT-Indore will host the ceremony.

Highest Number Of Students To Be Feted

During the ceremony, as many as 564 students will receive their degrees-- largest number of the students graduating from IIT Indore, so far.

This includes 79 students of 15 PhD programs, 297 students of 5 BTech programs, 63 students of MTech programs, 25 students of 3 MS (Research) programs and 100 students of 5 MSc programs.

The first batch of students of MS (Research) programs in Space Science & Engineering and Humanities & Social Science and M.Tech in Electric Vehicle Technology and Space Engineering are also graduating in this Convocation. There are 3 recipients of gold medal (i.e. President of India, Buti Foundation and VPP Menon), 8 recipients for Institute Silver Medals in different categories and a recipient of the Best BTech project award and the process of finalizing the names will be completed soon.