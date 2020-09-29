IIT-Indore plans to hold more courses in Sanskrit

Indore: With its maiden course on ancient Indian scientific texts in Sanskrit language set to conclude on October 2, Indian Institute of Technology Indore on Tuesday announced plans to hold similar courses in the old Indo-Aryan language.

Course coordinator Dr Ganti S Murthy said “We were pleasantly surprised by the strong response to the course with over 750 participants from all over the world. We are planning to conduct more courses in future exploring other scientific and technical areas of our scientific heritage to understand and draw inspiration from the past to become a Swabhimaan and Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

The course was scheduled from August 22 to October 2 and divided into two parts.

“The first part was aimed at enabling participants to develop skills and confidence to converse in simple Sanskrit having no prior knowledge of the language. The second part enabled participants to discuss technical subjects in Sanskrit,” Murthy said.

The second part consisted of lectures on classical mathematical text Bhaskaracharya’s Lilavati by well-known experts in the field.

The experts who conducted the course were Pramod Pandit, Mayuri Phadke, and Pravesh Vaishnav, Samskrita Bharati, Madhya Kshetram, Bharatam. The technical experts are Prof K Ramasubramanian and Dr K Mahesh from IIT Bombay.

IIT Indore public relation officer Sunil Kumar stated that the concluding ceremony of the course would be held virtually.

“IIT Indore chairman Prof Deepak B Phatak, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai, Sanskrit Bharati national general secretary Shreesh Deopujari and IIT Bombay’s faculty Prof K Ramasubramanian will be among dignitaries who will attend the culmination programme,” he added.