 IIT Indore Develops Intelligent Receivers To Revolutionise 6G & Military Communications
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIIT Indore Develops Intelligent Receivers To Revolutionise 6G & Military Communications

IIT Indore Develops Intelligent Receivers To Revolutionise 6G & Military Communications

The team is developing intelligent receivers that can automatically detect and decode key communication methods, such as modulation, channel coding, and interleaving, which help transmit data accurately

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore is making strides in advancing communication systems, with an innovative project under the supervision of professor Dr Swaminathan R from the Electrical Engineering Department of the institute, according to a release.

The team is developing intelligent receivers that can automatically detect and decode key communication methods, such as modulation, channel coding, and interleaving, which help transmit data accurately even in challenging conditions with noise or interference. This work is set to enhance 6G performance, boost military communication security, and make communication systems more cost-effective by reducing the need for multiple receivers.

Read Also
Learn From Politicians Who Never Give Up Fighting Polls, Says, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
article-image

This technology is vital for future 6G networks and military communications. It enables receivers to decode signals in difficult environments, like when military transmissions are intercepted. By automatically identifying these methods, it ensures that important data can be gathered from unclear or noisy signals, making it crucial for intelligence operations.

Director of IIT Indore, Prof Suhas Joshi said, "As the world moves toward 6G, communication systems will need to handle ultra-fast mobile internet and vast networks of devices, such as the Internet of Things (IoT). Traditionally, different receivers were required for different scenarios, making systems complicated and expensive. IIT Indore's technology aims to create a single receiver that can adapt to any situation, eliminating the need for multiple systems."

FPJ Shorts
UPSC Releases IFS Mains Admit Card 2024; Exam Begins November 24
UPSC Releases IFS Mains Admit Card 2024; Exam Begins November 24
Who Is Om Birla's Son-In-Law, Aneesh Rajani? All You Need To Know About IAS Anjali Birla's Husband
Who Is Om Birla's Son-In-Law, Aneesh Rajani? All You Need To Know About IAS Anjali Birla's Husband
PV Sindhu Exits In Pre-Quarters Of Japan Masters, India's Campaign Ends
PV Sindhu Exits In Pre-Quarters Of Japan Masters, India's Campaign Ends
AP LAWCET Counselling 2024: Registration Window For Phase 2 Opens; Check Important Dates HERE
AP LAWCET Counselling 2024: Registration Window For Phase 2 Opens; Check Important Dates HERE

The key to the innovation are deep learning algorithms, which help the receivers identify and decode signals in complex wireless environments. This improves the use of radio frequencies, which are in high demand due to the growing use of 5G and 6G. These intelligent receivers also save energy by cutting down on unnecessary data transmissions, the release read.

Read Also
MP November 14 Weather Updates: Temperatures To Drop From Nov 15 Onwards; Pachmarhi Records 9.6°C...
article-image

Prof Swaminathan said, "This technology could revolutionise both telecommunications and military fields by improving efficiency and security. Unlike existing systems, IIT Indore's receivers can recognize modulation, coding, and interleaving methods together, a capability that hasn't been fully achieved before. Early tests have shown promising results, accurately identifying different channel encoders and interleavers. Currently the testing of these models in real-time and expanding them to cover a wide range of communication standards, from 3G to 6G is being done."

The project is being tested using software-defined radio (SDR) devices, with support from key government organisations, including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as part of a special 6G research initiative. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Indore Develops Intelligent Receivers To Revolutionise 6G & Military Communications

IIT Indore Develops Intelligent Receivers To Revolutionise 6G & Military Communications

MP November 14 Weather Updates: Temperatures To Drop From Nov 15 Onwards; Pachmarhi Records 9.6°C...

MP November 14 Weather Updates: Temperatures To Drop From Nov 15 Onwards; Pachmarhi Records 9.6°C...

Indoreans Eat Gajak Worth More Than ₹200 Crore Every Season

Indoreans Eat Gajak Worth More Than ₹200 Crore Every Season

Madhya Pradesh HC Directs CP To Appear In Court Over Girl Students Strip Incident

Madhya Pradesh HC Directs CP To Appear In Court Over Girl Students Strip Incident

IIT Indore, NATRAX Join Forces To Foster Joint Research, Technology

IIT Indore, NATRAX Join Forces To Foster Joint Research, Technology