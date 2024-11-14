IIT Indore Develops Intelligent Receivers To Revolutionise 6G & Military Communications

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore is making strides in advancing communication systems, with an innovative project under the supervision of professor Dr Swaminathan R from the Electrical Engineering Department of the institute, according to a release.

The team is developing intelligent receivers that can automatically detect and decode key communication methods, such as modulation, channel coding, and interleaving, which help transmit data accurately even in challenging conditions with noise or interference. This work is set to enhance 6G performance, boost military communication security, and make communication systems more cost-effective by reducing the need for multiple receivers.

This technology is vital for future 6G networks and military communications. It enables receivers to decode signals in difficult environments, like when military transmissions are intercepted. By automatically identifying these methods, it ensures that important data can be gathered from unclear or noisy signals, making it crucial for intelligence operations.

Director of IIT Indore, Prof Suhas Joshi said, "As the world moves toward 6G, communication systems will need to handle ultra-fast mobile internet and vast networks of devices, such as the Internet of Things (IoT). Traditionally, different receivers were required for different scenarios, making systems complicated and expensive. IIT Indore's technology aims to create a single receiver that can adapt to any situation, eliminating the need for multiple systems."

The key to the innovation are deep learning algorithms, which help the receivers identify and decode signals in complex wireless environments. This improves the use of radio frequencies, which are in high demand due to the growing use of 5G and 6G. These intelligent receivers also save energy by cutting down on unnecessary data transmissions, the release read.

Prof Swaminathan said, "This technology could revolutionise both telecommunications and military fields by improving efficiency and security. Unlike existing systems, IIT Indore's receivers can recognize modulation, coding, and interleaving methods together, a capability that hasn't been fully achieved before. Early tests have shown promising results, accurately identifying different channel encoders and interleavers. Currently the testing of these models in real-time and expanding them to cover a wide range of communication standards, from 3G to 6G is being done."

The project is being tested using software-defined radio (SDR) devices, with support from key government organisations, including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as part of a special 6G research initiative.

