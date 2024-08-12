 IIM Indore Launches Poster Design Competition For Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0
IIM Indore Launches Poster Design Competition For Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0

The institute has invited all creative minds to participate in this competition that champions the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM 2.0).

Updated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 03:51 PM IST
IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore’s Centre of Excellence for Waste Management & WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) is being holding a creative poster design competition on Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM 2.0) initiative by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The institute has invited all creative minds to participate in this competition that champions the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM 2.0).

“This competition is designed to promote awareness about sustainable waste management practices through innovative poster designs. We are calling all undergraduate and postgraduate students across the nation to showcase their #creativity and commitment to cleanliness and disease prevention,” says an official at IIM Indore.

The theme of the competition is “Safai Apnao, Bimaari Bhagao” that emphasize the SBM 2.0 campaign’s focus on cleanliness and disease prevention.

The competition is open to all undergraduate and postgraduate students from any discipline.

The interested candidates are required to submit poster design by August 20.

Criteria and Prize

➡ Judging Criteria: Creativity and novelty of the design.

➡ Prize Pool: Rs. 15,000.

➡ Prize Declaration Date: Aug 31, 2024.

➡ Link for submission: https://forms.gle/eKzPaJpEscCGUeD16

Submission guidelines:

➡ Submit the poster design in a digital format (JPG or PNG) through the submission link

➡ Ensure a high-quality resolution

➡ Use a portrait landscape for design

➡ Include a brief text that conveys a clear and impactful message

➡ Design must be original and not previously published or used elsewhere

➡ Submit your designs online and make a meaningful impact through your art. We look forward to your inspiring entries!

