 Indore Gears Up For Independence Day: Flag Sales & Celebrations Begin
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Gears Up For Independence Day: Flag Sales & Celebrations Begin

Indore Gears Up For Independence Day: Flag Sales & Celebrations Begin

Although the people here are immersed in love for their country day and night, on national festivals the enthusiasm is more evident.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Independence Day approaches, songs of freedom have begun to resonate in the hearts of Indoreans. Although the people here are immersed in love for their country day and night, on national festivals the enthusiasm is more evident.

Preparations for the Independence Day have begun in the city and flag sellers are visible at different squares. ‘The sale right now is less but it is expected that by August 13 or August 14 it will peak,’ Brijendra, one of the flag sellers at Palasia Square said. ‘We have flags ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 250. People are only buying small flags and big flag sales have not yet begun. We are expecting that on August 14 and 15 sales will be high,’ Kamlesh, another roadside flag seller said.

FPJ Shorts
Tom Cruise's Female Fan Forcefully Kisses Him At Paris Olympics 2024, Sparks Backlash: 'Imagine If Roles Were Reversed' (VIDEO)
Tom Cruise's Female Fan Forcefully Kisses Him At Paris Olympics 2024, Sparks Backlash: 'Imagine If Roles Were Reversed' (VIDEO)
Sensex & Nifty Rebound In Green; Markets Wither Hindenburg Storm After Initial Shock
Sensex & Nifty Rebound In Green; Markets Wither Hindenburg Storm After Initial Shock
'You Are A Disgrace, Poisonous': Kangana Ranaut Launches Scathing Attack On Rahul Gandhi, Says He Will Destroy India
'You Are A Disgrace, Poisonous': Kangana Ranaut Launches Scathing Attack On Rahul Gandhi, Says He Will Destroy India
Kolkata Rape Horror: Principal Of RG Kar Medical College Resigns Amid Widespread Criticism
Kolkata Rape Horror: Principal Of RG Kar Medical College Resigns Amid Widespread Criticism
Read Also
Shravan 2024: Devotees Offer Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple On Fourth Monday Of 'Sawan'
article-image

However, from Krishnapura Chhatri to Vijay Nagar and from Palasia to Annapurna Road, shops and other places are being decorated from flags and tricolour. Tricolour caps and badges are being sold for Rs 10 to Rs 200. Tricolour bands to be worn around the head have also become the choice of the people. Many programmes will also be organised in the city. Preparations are being made for this in schools and among social organisations. Umesh Kumar, who have set up stall on AB Road, said that he sets up a flag shop every year. He prepares the cloth of flags at home itself. Although the sale is not much right now, people buy more flags on Independence Day and a day before it. Traders selling flags near Krishnapura Chhatri said that every year Tricolour shops are set up here a week before Independence Day. Mostly children buy badges and caps.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Gears Up For Independence Day: Flag Sales & Celebrations Begin

Indore Gears Up For Independence Day: Flag Sales & Celebrations Begin

Indore: On-The-Run Fraudster Accused Of Duping CG Man Of Rs 16.45 Lakh, Arrested

Indore: On-The-Run Fraudster Accused Of Duping CG Man Of Rs 16.45 Lakh, Arrested

Shravan 2024: Devotees Offer Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple On Fourth Monday Of 'Sawan'

Shravan 2024: Devotees Offer Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple On Fourth Monday Of 'Sawan'

Indore: Commerce Beats Science To Dominate IPM Admissions At IIM

Indore: Commerce Beats Science To Dominate IPM Admissions At IIM

Indore: IMC Uses AI-Powered Drones To Destroy Mosquito Breeding Sites

Indore: IMC Uses AI-Powered Drones To Destroy Mosquito Breeding Sites