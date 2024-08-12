Indore Gears Up For Independence Day: Flag Sales & Celebrations Begin

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Independence Day approaches, songs of freedom have begun to resonate in the hearts of Indoreans. Although the people here are immersed in love for their country day and night, on national festivals the enthusiasm is more evident.

Preparations for the Independence Day have begun in the city and flag sellers are visible at different squares. ‘The sale right now is less but it is expected that by August 13 or August 14 it will peak,’ Brijendra, one of the flag sellers at Palasia Square said. ‘We have flags ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 250. People are only buying small flags and big flag sales have not yet begun. We are expecting that on August 14 and 15 sales will be high,’ Kamlesh, another roadside flag seller said.

However, from Krishnapura Chhatri to Vijay Nagar and from Palasia to Annapurna Road, shops and other places are being decorated from flags and tricolour. Tricolour caps and badges are being sold for Rs 10 to Rs 200. Tricolour bands to be worn around the head have also become the choice of the people. Many programmes will also be organised in the city. Preparations are being made for this in schools and among social organisations. Umesh Kumar, who have set up stall on AB Road, said that he sets up a flag shop every year. He prepares the cloth of flags at home itself. Although the sale is not much right now, people buy more flags on Independence Day and a day before it. Traders selling flags near Krishnapura Chhatri said that every year Tricolour shops are set up here a week before Independence Day. Mostly children buy badges and caps.