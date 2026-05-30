IET-Indore Graduation Ceremony: Over 500 Engineering Graduates Receive Degrees At IET DAVV’s ‘Samavartanam 2026’

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), organised its grand graduation ceremony, “Samavartanam 2026,” at the University Auditorium on Friday. More than 500 students were awarded Bachelor of Engineering degrees in the presence of faculty members, university officials, and a large gathering of proud parents and guardians.

The ceremony commenced with the university anthem and the national song, setting a dignified tone for the occasion. The formal inauguration was marked by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp before the idol of Goddess Saraswati by DAVV Vice-Chancellor Rakesh Singhai, IET Director Pratosh Bansal, and heads of various academic departments.

Addressing the graduating students, Vice-Chancellor Rakesh Singhai congratulated them on their academic achievement and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours. He encouraged students to pursue excellence with dedication, perseverance, and a commitment to lifelong learning.

During his address, Singhai shared the inspiring story of Haroop Goyende, a former student who overcame extraordinary challenges to continue his education. Following a severe car accident a few years ago, Haroop suffered neurological complications and remained in a coma and intensive care unit for nearly a month.

Despite being confined to a wheelchair after the accident, he demonstrated remarkable determination by continuing his studies and successfully clearing the GATE examination. He has now secured admission to IIT Bombay for higher education, serving as a source of inspiration for the graduating batch.

The ceremony also recognized students of the 2026 batch who excelled in prestigious national and international competitive examinations, including GATE, CAT, and GRE. These students were honoured with certificates of appreciation for their outstanding achievements.

Speaking on the occasion, IET Director Pratosh Bansal blessed the graduating students and expressed confidence in their ability to contribute meaningfully to society and the nation. He urged them to uphold the values of integrity, innovation, and professional excellence throughout their careers.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dean Dr. Ravi Sindal. With the successful completion of the proceedings, “Samavartanam 2026” ended on a celebratory note, marking a significant milestone in the academic journey of the graduating engineers.