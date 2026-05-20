'Hum Sabhi Sharminda Hain,' IET Hostel Students' Public Apology Video Goes Viral -- VIDEO

IET Hostel Students Release Public Apology Video After DAVV's Strict Action In Vandalism, Booze Party Case -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three days after going on a rampage, the students of the Ramanujan Hostel at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, have issued a public apology.

In the video, they can be heard saying, "Hum IET, DAVV ke boys hostel Ramanujan ke final year ke chhatra hain. 16 tarik ko ek ghatna huyi thi jiske karan shakiya sapmatti ko nuksan hua tha aur sansthan ki chhavi ko bhi thes pahunchi thi. To wo jo incident hua tha, iske liye hum sare chhatra sharminda hain aur uske liye mafi mangte hain."

(We are final-year students of Ramanujan Boys Hostel at IET, DAVV. An incident took place on the 16th that caused damage to government property and also harmed the institution’s reputation. We are deeply ashamed of what happened and sincerely apologise for the incident.)

3 suspended

Taking action against the recent vandalism and booze party at the hostel premises, IET suspended 3 students for one semester . It was revelead that the drug abuse, involving ganja consumption, was taking place inside the hostel facility.

The action followed an inquiry committee report.

The suspended students, including one third-year and two first-year BTech students, are barred from classes and campus from July to December 2026. Stricter action is being prepared against a 4th student involved.

🚨Engineering Shame: DAVV Indore Hostel Destroyed by Final Year Students After Exams



Final year BTech students of IET Ramanujan B Hostel went wild after exams.



Shirtless students danced to loud music till 4 AM and smashed chairs, tables, windows, water tanks & other hostel… pic.twitter.com/3AD0oVtnyF — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) May 18, 2026

Notably, the DAVV administration took a strict action against the students involved in the recent hostel vandalism and alcohol party case.

The university is considering withholding the results of final-year BTech students, imposing a fine of ₹25,000 each, and informing placement companies about the incident.

Following this, hostel students released a collective video on Tuesday, apologising with folded hands.

In the video, the students appealed to Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rakesh Singhai and IET Director Prof. Pratosh Bansal, saying their future and careers are at stake.

Video went viral

A few days ago, students allegedly created chaos inside the hostel for nearly 2 hours.

During the incident, tables, chairs, water coolers, water tanks and window panes were damaged. Reports also suggested that some students were under the influence of alcohol.

The administration has also decided to call the parents of the students to Indore for counselling sessions. Meanwhile, CCTV footage is being examined to identify the main accused students.

#WATCH | Final-Year Students Smash Plastic Chairs & Tables In IET’s Ramanujam B Hostel In DAVV; Videos Go Viral #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/MtHFJIcfJD — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 17, 2026

IET Director Prof. Pratosh Bansal said that although the students have admitted their mistake through the apology video, they will still have to bear the cost of the damage. He added that the final decision will be taken by the Vice-Chancellor.

Results of students involved in the incident may be withheld.

A fine of ₹25,000 each may be imposed on the accused students.

Companies where students received campus placements may be informed about the incident.