DAVV Hostel Chaos: Final-Year Students Vandalise Furniture, Dance Semi-Nude Till 4 AM At IET’s Ramanujam B Hostel; VIDEO Viral |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya found itself at the centre of controversy after a late-night rampage by final-year students at the IET’s Ramanujam B Hostel triggered outrage on social media and drew sharp reactions from the university administration.

The incident occurred late on Saturday night and continued till the early hours of Sunday morning.

Videos of the episode, which have now gone viral across social media platforms, show students dancing shirtless and creating chaos inside the hostel premises well past 4 am.

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The incident, captured on video and widely circulated online, shows students dancing half-naked well past 4 AM.

In the footage, several students can be seen throwing buckets of water from the first floor onto students gathered below, while others vandalised hostel property by smashing plastic chairs, tables and even a water storage tank.

Windowpanes were shattered, and furniture was hurled across the premises, leaving portions of the hostel damaged and in disarray.

The scenes sparked widespread criticism online, with many questioning the lack of supervision inside the university hostel and the deteriorating discipline among outgoing students.

The viral footage prompted immediate outrage, pushing the university administration into action. IET Department Head Dr Pratosh Bansal confirmed that evidence is being actively gathered and that all individuals involved are being identified. He stated firmly that such behaviour would not be tolerated under any circumstances and that a formal decision regarding disciplinary measures would be announced on Monday.

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Rakesh Singhai echoed the stern stance, asserting that the students responsible would face financial penalties alongside the strictest possible action permissible under university regulations.

The incident has raised serious questions about hostel supervision and discipline among outgoing students, casting a long shadow over what should have been a celebratory final chapter of their academic journey.