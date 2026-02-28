MP: First-Year Student At Devi Ahilya University, Indore, Expelled From Hostel Over Objectionable Acts In Front Of Peers | File Pic

Indore: A first-year student of Devi Ahilya University in Indore has been expelled from the hostel for allegedly engaging in objectionable activities in front of other girls, an official said.

The action was taken based on a complaint by a first-year female student, who accused the girl of using objectionable items in the room and engaging in morally unacceptable activities during video calls, Vice-Chancellor Dr Rakesh Singhai told reporters on Friday.

"Four other girls lodging in the hostel also made similar complaints against this student. The complainants also claimed that she was instigating others in the hostel to strike up friendships with men through a mobile app," Singhai added.

The university formed a committee to investigate the complaints, and during a search, the hostel warden allegedly found objectionable items in the student's room, the VC said.

"After the investigation, we found that this student's stay in the hostel could cause serious problems for other girls. Therefore, it was decided to immediately expel her from the hostel," he said.

Devi Ahilya University, established in 1964 by the state government, is located in western Madhya Pradesh. Nearly 200 colleges are affiliated with it.

