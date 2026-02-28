 Bihar Board Class 12 Answer Key 2026 Declared: Challenge Answer Key Until March 6
Bihar Board Class 12 Answer Key 2026 Declared: Challenge Answer Key Until March 6

Bihar Board Class 12 Answer Key 2026 Declared: Challenge Answer Key Until March 6

The Bihar Board of School Education has released the answer key for the Bihar Board Class 12, 2026. As per the official notification released by the Bihar School Examination Board, students can submit objections against the answers or questions from February 28 to March 6 until 5 pm.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
article-image

BSEB Class 12th Answer Key: How to Download the BSEB Class 12 Answer Key 2026?

The process to download the Bihar Board Class 12 answer key for 2026 is given below.

Go to the BSEB website or click the link on this page

Enter the required details such as name and the registration number 

The answer key appears on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

BSEB Class 12th Answer Key 2026: Objection Process and Marking Pattern

BSEB has released an official notification where it said that in all the theoretical subjects of Intermediate Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational courses, objective questions will carry 50% of the total marks. The objections can only be filed through the online system. 

Steps to Submit Objections

Visit the BSEB offcial webiste at biharboardonline.com or objection.biharboardonline.com.

Add the login credentials, such as the roll code and serial number.

Select the concerned subject you want to object to. 

Submit the objection before the prescribed deadline.

