Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya’s Prestigious Institute Of Engineering And Technology; Hostellers Go Berserk After Booze Party | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dawn of alleged drunken chaos, vandalism, and shocking misconduct has put Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya’s prestigious Institute of Engineering and Technology under scrutiny after around 150 BTech final-year students residing in Ramanujanam B Hostel allegedly turned the hostel campus into a scene of mayhem in the early hours of Sunday.

Viral videos purportedly show semi-nude students dancing recklessly, destroying hostel property, and creating havoc around 5 am -- triggering outrage across academic circles and raising serious questions over discipline, supervision and accountability inside the university hostel.

The videos, now widely circulating on social media, capture students dancing to the song “Daaru Badnaam Kar Di,” while some allegedly poured buckets of water from upper floors onto students below.

What began as late-night revelry soon spiralled into large-scale vandalism. Students allegedly smashed plastic chairs, tables, window panes, and even damaged plastic water tanks installed inside the hostel premises. Furniture was reportedly thrown around recklessly, leaving sections of the hostel in disarray.

Following the circulation of the videos, the university administration swung into action and a disciplinary committee recommended for strict action against the revelers.

IET director Dr Pratosh Bansal told reporters that the university learned about the incident through the videos. “These are final-year BTech students who completed their studies this year”, he said.

According to Bansal, the students allegedly became unruly after consuming liquor and took to vandalism.

Debarred from exam, 25k fine each, placement offers withheld

Students found involved in the incident have been debarred from appearing in internship examinations, while their final-year results and placement offers have been withheld. They have also been expelled from the hostel and fined Rs 25,000 each for allegedly damaging university property. Besides, their parents have been summoned by the university authorities.