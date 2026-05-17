JEE Advanced 2026 Pushes Indore Aspirants To Mental Limits With Lengthy, Analytical Papers | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The JEE Advanced 2026 examination was held on Sunday for students seeking admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The exam was conducted by IIT Roorkee in 2 sessions - Paper 1 from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Heavy traffic was seen near exam centres in areas like Bypass Road, Dewas Naka and Scheme No. 54 as students rushed to reach before the entry gates closed at 9 am.

Strict security checks, biometric verification and dress code rules were followed at all centres.

Question paper focuses on analytical thinking

According to Indore-based JEE mentor Arora, this year’s paper focused more on analytical thinking and less on direct formula-based questions.

He said the afternoon paper was especially tiring and mentally challenging for students.

The multiple-correct answer questions were considered difficult because students had to carefully choose the right options to avoid negative marking.

Numerical and integer-type questions in Physics and Mathematics also involved lengthy calculations, making time management difficult.

Students from Indore also shared similar views after the exam. State topper Riddhesh Bendale said Paper 2 was tougher, especially the Physics section.

Girls’ topper Anushka Agarwal said Chemistry required deep understanding instead of simple memorisation.

Student Lakshay Koushal said the Mathematics section had long calculations that slowed students down.

According to IIT Roorkee, candidate response sheets will be released on May 21, provisional answer keys on May 25 and final results on June 1.

Experts believe the qualifying cutoff may remain moderate to low because of the difficult and lengthy nature of the exam.