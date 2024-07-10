IDA PLAN: New Road To Connect Airport To Ujjain Road; Ahilya Path To Come Up In City

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The board meeting of Indore Development Authority (IDA) was held on Tuesday in which the IDA approved a 75-metre wide road from the airport to village Rewati which will be 15 km long. This road will be developed as Ahilya Path and IDA will develop a new scheme for this 15-km long road.

IDA Chairman Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh said that in an important decision, the Board of Directors of the Authority gave approval to the project. In the Indore Development Plan 2021 in the western region of city, the 15-km long and 75-metre wide road is proposed. In principle, approval was given by the Board of Directors of the Authority on the basis of land use proposed in the development plan.

The proposed scheme will facilitate smooth traffic movement in the western region of city, which will also reduce traffic pressure and pollution from the central area. A total of 5 schemes are proposed on about 1400 hectares of land of 8 villages which lies on the 15-km road. The cost of the first phase of the project will be Rs 400 crore.

What is Ahilya Path

Ahilya Path will be constructed as a carbon neutral road. This road will be 90 metres wide instead of 75 metres. It will also include greenery, walkway, cycle track and other facilities apart from 75 metres of road.

* Dense tree plantation, cycle track

* Open green area will be increased from 5% to 7%

* Public facilities will be increased

* Proposal for three large area city parks/regional parks

* Provision of solar lights in all parks and public places

First phase will be from Ahilya Path 1 to 5

For the expenditure of road construction, preliminary proposals of city development plans from Ahilya Path No 01 to Ahilya Path No 05 have been prepared on the basis of land use proposed in the development plan. This will be constructed in the first phase.

Fintech City among 5 schemes

Out of 5 city development schemes, 01 special city development scheme 'Fintech City' is being proposed in village Palakhedi and Budhaniya on an area of about 214 hectares. The current land use here is of residential nature. This scheme being developed as Fintech City will strengthen the economy of the city and give a new identity to it. Cluster-based development will be done in the scheme and land will be available to financial technology institutions. The said scheme will provide new employment opportunities for the youth of the state.