'I Want To Reunite With Her...'Unable To Cope With Wife's Demise, Ujjain Man Consumes Poison; Dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after consuming a poisonous substance in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district. Reportedly, he was unable to cope up with his wife's demise, whom he lost in a road accident nearly two years ago.

The deceased, identified as Subhash Bhati, fell in love with Komal after meeting her at a family gathering. His wife, Komal, died in a road accident a few months after giving birth to their daughter. According to family members, Subhash had been deeply disturbed ever since his wife Komal passed away.

Relatives said he frequently spoke about wanting to reunite with her and often told family members, “She is gone… now I will go too.”

According to information, Subhash and Komal had a love marriage around five years ago. Both belonged to the same community and reportedly met during a social event, where they became friends before deciding to get married with their families’ consent in 2020.

The couple welcomed a daughter in 2022. However, only a few months after the child’s birth, Komal died in a road accident while travelling on a motorcycle with a relative to attend a family function. Family members said an unidentified vehicle hit the bike, causing her to fall and suffer fatal injuries.

Subash later tried committing suicide many times, as revealed by relatives. Rajesh Bhati, a relative of Subhash, revealed that they tried to arrange a second marriage for him, but he refused to move on.

Family members said he had attempted to jump in front of trains on more than one occasion, but was saved in time each time. Following these incidents, relatives stopped leaving him alone.

According to family members, Subhash left the village on Sunday afternoon and consumed a poisonous substance. After his condition deteriorated, he was first taken to Dewas District Hospital and later referred to a private hospital on Ujjain Road, where he died during treatment late Sunday night.

Relatives said the family constantly tried to convince him to live for the sake of his daughter, but he would often reply, “The family will take care of my daughter… I want to go to her.”