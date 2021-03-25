I miss ‘sev’eral things about my city Indore, says comedian Zakir Khan

Indore: Trailer of the much-loved comedy series Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 was released on Wednesday. The show created by Zakir Khan also has him playing the lead character of Ronny Bhaiya which chronicles his journey as he tries to pave his way into politics. Season 2 will take Ronnie’s journey ahead as he starts working with the Vidhayak, and makes a foray into the world of politics.

Free Press interacted with the actor Zakir Khan who is from Indore in a virtual press conference organised on Wednesday. Excerpts…

“Stand-up comedy and acting are completely different things. Stand-up comedy revolves only around you. If a joke is bad and it fails to make people laugh, then I will be the only person responsible for ‘this disaster’ and people will also blame me,” said Khan while explaining the difference he felt in acting and stand-up comedy.

“When you are acting in a movie or in a web series, everyone on screen is responsible for it and likewise credit or discredit will be given, no ‘one’ can be the hero,” he added.