I miss ‘sev’eral things about my city Indore, says comedian Zakir Khan

Indore: Trailer of the much-loved comedy series Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 was released on Wednesday. The show created by Zakir Khan also has him playing the lead character of Ronny Bhaiya which chronicles his journey as he tries to pave his way into politics. Season 2 will take Ronnie’s journey ahead as he starts working with the Vidhayak, and makes a foray into the world of politics.
Free Press interacted with the actor Zakir Khan who is from Indore in a virtual press conference organised on Wednesday. Excerpts…
“Stand-up comedy and acting are completely different things. Stand-up comedy revolves only around you. If a joke is bad and it fails to make people laugh, then I will be the only person responsible for ‘this disaster’ and people will also blame me,” said Khan while explaining the difference he felt in acting and stand-up comedy.
“When you are acting in a movie or in a web series, everyone on screen is responsible for it and likewise credit or discredit will be given, no ‘one’ can be the hero,” he added.
On Indore: “I really feel very proud that I belong to the cleanest city of India. I also miss the flavour and smell of the city and the food and how people go crazy for it. I am proud of my house, my up-bringing and I am proud of every single thing I learned from my city. I am proud of Indoris, they know how to lead the way while still being united. I also miss the taste of ‘sev’. I really find it difficult to survive without it!” he exclaimed.
On Free Press: He said he remembered how he made several visits to the newspaper’s premises as a schoolkid and liked the ambience.
On future projects: “For now, I am waiting for the release of this series as it is coming after three years. After that, I will take a break and will sleep as much as I want. I am also working on two stories.”
The announcement of the return of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare series has raised excitement among viewers. Produced by OML and directed by Shashant Shah, the show features Zakir Khan in the lead along with Zakir Hussain, Sunny Hinduja, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Alka Amin, Abhimanyu Singh, Venus Singh and Onima Kashyap in pivotal roles. The show will start streaming from March 26 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.