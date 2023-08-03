Hyderabad Man Held For Bid To Convert In-Laws

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Hyderabad tried to force his in-laws into conversion. He also demanded Rs 2 lakh and even threatened to kill their daughter.

Following complaint by his in-laws, the man, identified as Syed Imtiyaz, was arrested by Vijay Nagar police and the girl ‘recovered’. He was booked under various sections of the IPC, including extortion and the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021. Further investigation was underway.

The police said that girl’s father had lodged a complaint stating that his daughter had gone to Hyderabad to look for a job and was lured into marriage by Syed Imtiyaz.

Later, Imtiyaz forced his daughter into conversion. He demanded Rs 2 lakh from her. When she refused, he started harassing her. Imtiyaz along with his wife arrived in Indore on Tuesday and went straight to his in-laws’ house. He demanded Rs 2 lakh from them and even threatened to kill their daughter. He also told them that their daughter had changed her religion and they too should follow her.

