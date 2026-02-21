Hurry Up Indoreans! Nearly 4K People Register For Free Press Mini-Marathon To Be Held On Feb 22; Entry Open For All

Haven’t Applied Yet? Act Now! Nearly 4K People Register For Free Press Mini-Marathon; Run On Feb 22 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The annual “Save Water Mini-Marathon” is back with a bang. The Central India’s leading English daily, Free Press in association with Omaxe Group has announced plans to hold the event on a larger scale this year.

"The excitement is palpable. Close to 4000 people from all walks of life have registered for the mini-marathon so far and we are still counting as the window for online registrations will remain open till Tuesday," said Free Press Director Incharge Pravin Nagar.

The online registrations will continue till 2 pm on Tuesday.

Fit Indore founder & coach Harsh Joshi appeals #Indore to run Free Press’ #MiniMarathon on Feb 22 pic.twitter.com/YwO51iHB7D — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 20, 2026

Before the sun rises, Indore gears up for ‘Save Water’ Mini Marathon 2025 organised by Free Press #MadhyaPradesh #MpNews #MiniMarathon pic.twitter.com/8Rgy4tIYdQ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 30, 2025

However, those who miss the online registration deadline will still have an opportunity to participate.

The on-the-spot registrations will be done ahead of the commencement of the mini-marathon which will begin when the clock strikes 6.45 am on Sunday. The reporting time is from 5.30 am until the commencement of the marathon.

The run will start from Free Press premises and proceed to Shivaji Vatika before returning to the starting point, where it will conclude

The mini-marathon will be held in four categories: Men (16–55 years), Women (16–55 years), Senior Citizens (55 years and above), and Kids (9–15 years).

The cash prizes will be given away only in Men and Women categories. The winner will receive Rs 11,000 in cash, while the first and second runners-up will receive Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

The event is supported by IndianOil, XP95 and Petronet LNG Ltd. Co-sponsors include DCBM, Millennium Infra, Eicher, Moira Sariya and Pipes, DTHT, Arihant Capital and Shreedhi Doodh. The zumba partner is The World of Fitness while the radio partner is RED FM 93.5.