Free Press Mini Marathon 2026: Proper Clothing & Grooming Crucial For Marathon Runners, Says Marathon Coach Manish Gaur

Ahead of the Save Water Mini Marathon on February 22, coach Manish Gaur advised runners to focus on proper clothing and preparation. Lightweight dry-fit outfits, trimmed nails and tested gear help prevent injuries and discomfort. Gaur of Manish Pacers Army said most running injuries stem from poor apparel choices and inadequate race-day readiness.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 12:55 AM IST
article-image
Free Press Event: ‘Save Water Mini Marathon 2026’ To Be Held On February 22 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Participating in a marathon is not just about running long distances but also about proper body preparation, choosing the right clothing and paying attention to small yet important details, said marathon coach Manish Gaur who is among participants registered for Save Water Mini Marathon organised by Free Press on February 22.

Ignoring these aspects often leads to discomfort and injuries, especially among new runners.

According to experts, marathon runners should wear lightweight, comfortable and dry-fit clothing. Cotton garments tend to absorb sweat, making them heavy and causing skin irritation, rashes and chafing. Dry-fit clothing, on the other hand, helps sweat evaporate quickly and keeps the body comfortable during long runs. Clothing should neither be too tight, as it can affect blood circulation, nor too loose, as it may cause repeated friction while running.

Runners are also advised not to wear new clothes on race day. Any apparel intended for the marathon should already have been tested during training sessions to allow the body to adjust and avoid unexpected discomfort during the race.

Personal grooming is another important aspect of marathon preparation. Excess body or leg hair can trap sweat and cause skin irritation, and may be removed before the race if needed. Proper nail trimming before the event is also essential, as long nails can lead to pain, injuries inside the shoes or conditions such as black toenails.

article-image

Gaur, associated with Manish Pacers Army, said that many runners tend to overlook these small details due to excitement before a race. However, he noted that most running-related injuries occur because of improper clothing choices and inadequate preparation.

