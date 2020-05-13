Humanity amid coronavirus: DAVV announces free education to children of corona victims

While Covid-19 is playing havoc in the country, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has decided to provide free education to students whose parents died of coronavirus infection.

“We have decided not to charge any fee from students who lost their parents due to coronavirus infection,” said DAVV media incharge Chandan Gupta.

He stated that the students, who are dependent on their blood relatives like siblings and they too have died of coronavirus infection, would also not be charged any fee.

The scheme will be available for students taking admission in university teaching departments.

Gupta stated that a notice about the same will be issued shortly.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held lately. Last year, the DAVV had decided to give free education to children martyred armymen.