DAVV set to shelve plans to hold exams from June 16 as lockdown extended

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has dropped its plan to hold examinations from June 16 following the announcement of lockdown 0.4 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We can't go ahead with the existing plan of holding exams from June 16 as lockdown which was supposed be over on May 17 has been extended," said a senior officer of DAVV wishing anonymity.

Earlier, when the lockdown 2 period was scheduled to be over on May 3, DAVV had planned to hold final year undergraduate courses and fourth-semester postgraduate courses exams from June 17.

Despite extension in the lockdown period till May 17, DAVV stuck to its plan stating that it would take all precautionary measures to hold exams amid COVID crisis.

It is to be noted that the university had to suspend BSc, BA and BCom final semester exams in March following the breakout of coronavirus.

The university had planned to resumes the exams in mid-June. For other courses, it thought of holding exams in July and August.

But now, the situation has changed.

With the Central government announcing an extension in lockdown, the university would not be in a position to hold exams from the planned date.

"We want to give at least one month time to outstation students, who left for their homes after the lockdown began, to return to the city after lockdown is lifted. New dates will be decided soon after consultation with VC," Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat, who was part of the meeting in which previous exam dates were decided.

He signalled that the exams could not be held before July.