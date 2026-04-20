Horrific! Man Shoots Father Dead For Refusing To Give Him More Money In MP's Barwani, Accused On Run

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man allegedly shot his father dead following a dispute over money in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani on Monday.

The incident took place in a village of the district, creating panic in the area.

After the incident, the accused fled from the spot.

Soon after receiving the information, the police launched a search to arrest him.

According to police, the incident took place in Pichodi Village. Police received information on Monday afternoon that a man had been killed in the village. A team reached the spot and recovered the body.

During the investigation, the deceased’s wife Gauri Bai told police that their son Chandan Badolay shot his father Jagann Badolay.

According to her statement, an argument broke out between the father and son over money.

The dispute soon turned into a fight. In anger, Chandan allegedly picked up a pistol kept nearby and shot his father in the head.

Jagann suffered serious injuries and died on the spot. Leaving his father profusely bleeding, the accused fled the spot.

Police sent the body for post-mortem. The short post-mortem report confirmed that Jagann died due to a serious head injury.

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Dad gave him ₹2 lakh; Accused demanded more money

Baljeet Singh Bisen said the accused had been repeatedly demanding money from his father.

Jagann had earlier given him ₹2 lakh, but Chandan was asking for more money, which led to the dispute.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation. The accused is currently absconding and teams are searching for him.